Secure parking for bicycles introduced in Bucharest’s District 2

Locals and tourists have a new option for parking their bicycles in Bucharest’s District 2. The City Hall has installed three secure parking facilities so far, and using them is free for the first six months.

Each parking lot has 20 spaces, is video monitored 24/24, and is equipped with a pump and other tools for bikes, according to a post on the Facebook page of USR.

They can be found at the intersection of Colentina Road with Doamna Ghica Street, Chișinău Boulevard with Pantelimon Road, and Colentina and Ștefan cel Mare Roads.

According to USR, District 2 mayor Mihai Radu intends to install more such facilities if the first three prove useful.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)