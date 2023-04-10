Romania’s beer market continues the process of “premiumization”

The share of PET-bottled beer in total beer sales reached 38.7%in 2022, the lowest level in the last decade and a half, according to data from the Romanian Brewers Association, which brings together the main producers of beer and raw materials in the beer sector.

The drop comes when the overall beer consumption fell in 2022, but more expensive packaging (given the per-litre price paid), such as glass, gained ground.

PET-bottled is the only category of the market that contracted last year by almost three percentage points. Glass-bottled beer reached a market share of 33.3%, the can-bottled segment holds a share of 24.8%, and the beer bottled in barrels accounted for 3.2% of the market, according to the cited source, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The undisputed winners of the year 2022 were the categories of glass- and barrel-bottled, maintaining the trend of premiumization.

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com)