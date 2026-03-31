Macro

Romania awaits S&P sovereign rating decision this week

31 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is set to receive a closely watched sovereign rating review from S&P Global Ratings on April 3, a key event for the country’s economic outlook this spring. While analysts expect no change to the current rating or outlook, attention is focused on the agency’s assessment of rising fiscal and external risks, according to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar.

Romania is currently rated BBB- by S&P, the lowest investment-grade rating, with a negative outlook. This positioning leaves the country vulnerable to a downgrade to non-investment grade if fiscal or macroeconomic conditions deteriorate further.

Market expectations point to the rating and outlook being maintained, but investors are expected to scrutinise the accompanying report for signals on the credibility of the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts. S&P is likely to evaluate whether recent policy measures are sufficient to reduce the budget deficit and stabilise public finances.

The review comes amid increasing external pressures. Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including those involving Iran, have contributed to higher oil prices, adding to inflationary risks and widening concerns over Romania’s trade balance.

These developments may weigh on the agency’s assessment of the country’s economic resilience, particularly as Romania seeks to balance fiscal adjustment with growth and social spending commitments.

The outcome of the review is expected to influence investor sentiment towards Romanian assets, especially given the country’s position at the threshold of investment grade.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michael Vi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania awaits S&P sovereign rating decision this week

31 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is set to receive a closely watched sovereign rating review from S&P Global Ratings on April 3, a key event for the country’s economic outlook this spring. While analysts expect no change to the current rating or outlook, attention is focused on the agency’s assessment of rising fiscal and external risks, according to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar.

Romania is currently rated BBB- by S&P, the lowest investment-grade rating, with a negative outlook. This positioning leaves the country vulnerable to a downgrade to non-investment grade if fiscal or macroeconomic conditions deteriorate further.

Market expectations point to the rating and outlook being maintained, but investors are expected to scrutinise the accompanying report for signals on the credibility of the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts. S&P is likely to evaluate whether recent policy measures are sufficient to reduce the budget deficit and stabilise public finances.

The review comes amid increasing external pressures. Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including those involving Iran, have contributed to higher oil prices, adding to inflationary risks and widening concerns over Romania’s trade balance.

These developments may weigh on the agency’s assessment of the country’s economic resilience, particularly as Romania seeks to balance fiscal adjustment with growth and social spending commitments.

The outcome of the review is expected to influence investor sentiment towards Romanian assets, especially given the country’s position at the threshold of investment grade.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michael Vi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 April 2026
Macro
Romania receives 24th favorable opinion out of 25 needed to join OECD
03 April 2026
Transport
Romania awards section of SAFE-financed A8 highway to Spanish constructor
03 April 2026
Justice
Court rules to continue coup d’état trial of far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu, mercenaries
03 April 2026
Healthcare
Romania’s PM envisages talks with Pfizer on EUR 600 mln pay linked to Covid-19 vaccines
03 April 2026
Energy
Romania to cut the excise duty for diesel and levy “solidarity tax” on oil companies
03 April 2026
Events
‘Marie of Romania: Artist Queen’ exhibition arrives at King Charles III House in Viscri
03 April 2026
Sports
Update: Mircea Lucescu leaves role as Romania’s national football team coach
03 April 2026
Culture
Romanian president welcomes recovery of stolen Dacian treasure, urges better protection of heritage