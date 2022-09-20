Tech

Romania launches EUR 700 mln auction for 5G frequency bands

20 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Communications Regulatory Authority (ANCOM) announced that it has launched the auction for the radio spectrum dedicated to new generation 5G electronic communications services. It expects to obtain a minimum of EUR 693 for the licenses that will be valid over the next 25 years.

Under the auction, bands with a total width of 555 MHz will be available in the frequency bands of 700 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3400-3800 MHz.

The winning operators will cover with broadband services at least 70% of the country's population, most urban areas, highways, international airports and modernized railways, as well as a number of 480 localities identified as not covered or poorly covered by mobile communication services.

For spectrum allocation, ANCOM will apply a competitive selection procedure, broadly similar to those previously organized, which requires each interested operator to submit an initial offer indicating the number of blocks they wish to purchase in each available band.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Galina Sandalova/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Tech

Romania launches EUR 700 mln auction for 5G frequency bands

20 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Communications Regulatory Authority (ANCOM) announced that it has launched the auction for the radio spectrum dedicated to new generation 5G electronic communications services. It expects to obtain a minimum of EUR 693 for the licenses that will be valid over the next 25 years.

Under the auction, bands with a total width of 555 MHz will be available in the frequency bands of 700 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3400-3800 MHz.

The winning operators will cover with broadband services at least 70% of the country's population, most urban areas, highways, international airports and modernized railways, as well as a number of 480 localities identified as not covered or poorly covered by mobile communication services.

For spectrum allocation, ANCOM will apply a competitive selection procedure, broadly similar to those previously organized, which requires each interested operator to submit an initial offer indicating the number of blocks they wish to purchase in each available band.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Galina Sandalova/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University