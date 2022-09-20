Romania launches EUR 700 mln auction for 5G frequency bands

Romania's Communications Regulatory Authority (ANCOM) announced that it has launched the auction for the radio spectrum dedicated to new generation 5G electronic communications services. It expects to obtain a minimum of EUR 693 for the licenses that will be valid over the next 25 years.

Under the auction, bands with a total width of 555 MHz will be available in the frequency bands of 700 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3400-3800 MHz.

The winning operators will cover with broadband services at least 70% of the country's population, most urban areas, highways, international airports and modernized railways, as well as a number of 480 localities identified as not covered or poorly covered by mobile communication services.

For spectrum allocation, ANCOM will apply a competitive selection procedure, broadly similar to those previously organized, which requires each interested operator to submit an initial offer indicating the number of blocks they wish to purchase in each available band.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Galina Sandalova/Dreamstime.com)