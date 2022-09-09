Romanian market regulator sweetens terms for 5G auction

Following consultations on the specifications for the 5G tender, the market regulator ANCOM reduced the annual tariff for the use of the radio spectrum by 30%, eliminated bank guarantee letters and reduced the number of mandatorily covered localities.

Separately, it maintained the starting price at EUR 693 mln while extending the terms of the licenses to 25 years, Economica.net reported.

Orange, Vodafone and Telekom Mobile asked ANCOM to reduce or eliminate the annual fee for the use of the radio spectrum, arguing that thus they would be able to build the networks faster and achieve the objectives of Romania's country strategy regarding coverage and quality of internet services.

Orange and Vodafone also requested a reduction in the number of localities they must cover with the new network, a request accepted by ANCOM.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)