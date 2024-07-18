Minister: Romania, a very attractive market for global tech companies

Romania's minister of digitalization, Bogdan Ivan, emphasized the significance of Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's visit to Romania, marking the country as a prime market for global tech firms.

"The visit of Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, to Romania, is a major plus... it signifies that we are a very attractive market for global technology companies," Ivan stated, quoted by News.ro.

The agreement with Google aims to introduce advanced technologies through systems of best practices and research, benefiting both the Romanian government and local companies.

Minister Ivan also highlighted the ongoing progress in implementing governmental cloud services, which are expected to be fully operational by early 2025. He mentioned the digitalization of public services, such as population records and permits, aiming to streamline processes and reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies.

"We hope to have government cloud services by the end of 2024, beginning of 2025," he added.

Moreover, 18 ministries and government agencies will benefit from a EUR 20 million investment to automate data processing, significantly reducing the workload of public employees. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance Romania's IT infrastructure and digital public administration.

Ivan also stressed the importance of training public servants to use new technologies, supported by projects like a EUR 10 million initiative at the National Agency of Public Servants.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)