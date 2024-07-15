Romanian govt. signs memorandum with Google for digital infrastructure

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu met with Google representatives on Monday, July 15, and signed a memorandum of understanding with the tech giant connected to Romania’s ongoing effort to develop its digital infrastructure.

Bogdan Ivan, the minister of research, innovation, and digitalization, signed the memorandum of understanding on behalf of the government.

"Today, together with top managers from the American conglomerate Google, we established the strategic lines of collaboration that will allow us to decisively advance in the digital transformation of public services! We are in the final stages of modernizing the tax system for fraud detection and increased collection, and each day shows us that we are on the right track," stated prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Facebook.

The prime minister emphasized that Romania is an attractive market for investors in the information technology field. This is both because of the opportunity for major projects in data centers and cloud services and because of highly trained specialists and advanced legislation.

He also stated that Google's expertise and contribution are essential for implementing efficient and secure public services for Romanians.

"It was an honor to meet with Marcel Ciolacu, the prime minister of Romania, and Bogdan Ivan, the minister of digitalization, to discuss accelerating digital transformation for public services in Romania and the opportunities to implement artificial intelligence," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, according to the official statement.

"Google Cloud is dedicated to contributing to the increased adoption of cloud technologies and facilitating innovative digital public services, in line with Romania's digital transformation objectives and the targets of Europe's Digital Decade for 2030," the official added.

Google representatives also reaffirmed their support for increasing the cyber resilience of government structures through the exchange of best practices, strengthening basic and advanced digital skills, and adopting cloud computing technologies.

(Photo source: Marcel Ciolacu on Facebook)