Transport

Romania loses EUR 67 mln arbitration case against Italian contractor Pizzarotti

19 May 2026

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Romania’s National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR) has lost an arbitration dispute against Italian construction group Impresa Pizzarotti over delays affecting Lot 1 of the Sebeș–Turda motorway project, according to information published by Economedia.ro. The case concerns delays attributed to the Romanian state during the implementation of the motorway section.

The financial stake in the dispute currently exceeds RON 340 million (EUR 67 million), including accumulated interest and penalties, according to the report. The amount continues to increase and already represents more than 60% of the initial value of the construction contract.

An agreement signed in 2021 by CNAIR director Cristian Pistol, reportedly intended to limit the financial damage, was found to have weak legal standing because it was concluded under private signature and lacked both notarial form and a special mandate, Economedia.ro reported.
The arbitration ruling adds further pressure on Romania’s public finances at a time when the government is attempting fiscal consolidation and accelerating payments linked to infrastructure projects financed through EU funds.

According to the report, CNAIR currently refuses to pay the amount, including through instalments, while Impresa Pizzarotti is preparing enforcement procedures and potential asset seizures.

The Sebeș–Turda motorway is one of Romania’s key transport infrastructure projects, forming part of the A10 motorway corridor linking central Romania to the broader European transport network.

Romania has repeatedly faced disputes and delays involving major infrastructure contracts, often linked to land expropriation issues, design modifications, permitting delays, and late payments by state authorities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)

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Transport

Romania loses EUR 67 mln arbitration case against Italian contractor Pizzarotti

19 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR) has lost an arbitration dispute against Italian construction group Impresa Pizzarotti over delays affecting Lot 1 of the Sebeș–Turda motorway project, according to information published by Economedia.ro. The case concerns delays attributed to the Romanian state during the implementation of the motorway section.

The financial stake in the dispute currently exceeds RON 340 million (EUR 67 million), including accumulated interest and penalties, according to the report. The amount continues to increase and already represents more than 60% of the initial value of the construction contract.

An agreement signed in 2021 by CNAIR director Cristian Pistol, reportedly intended to limit the financial damage, was found to have weak legal standing because it was concluded under private signature and lacked both notarial form and a special mandate, Economedia.ro reported.
The arbitration ruling adds further pressure on Romania’s public finances at a time when the government is attempting fiscal consolidation and accelerating payments linked to infrastructure projects financed through EU funds.

According to the report, CNAIR currently refuses to pay the amount, including through instalments, while Impresa Pizzarotti is preparing enforcement procedures and potential asset seizures.

The Sebeș–Turda motorway is one of Romania’s key transport infrastructure projects, forming part of the A10 motorway corridor linking central Romania to the broader European transport network.

Romania has repeatedly faced disputes and delays involving major infrastructure contracts, often linked to land expropriation issues, design modifications, permitting delays, and late payments by state authorities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)

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