Contract awarded for final section of Romania’s A8 motorway, including first link over Prut River

The National Company for Road Investments CNIR said it awarded the contract for the final section of the A8 (Union) motorway, marking a key milestone for one of Romania’s most important infrastructure projects. The segment will also include the first motorway connection across the Prut River into Moldova.

“We are achieving a milestone for the Târgu Mureș-Iași-Ungheni motorway project: the selection of the contractor for the final kilometers to be built in Romania, as well as the first motorway section crossing the Prut River, a premiere we are marking under the SAFE Programme,” reads the CNIR announcement.

The RON 3.57 billion (excluding VAT) contract was granted by the CNIR to a consortium led by Italy’s ITINERA, together with ICM S.P.A and Saipem.

The project includes the design and construction of a 15.5 km section between Iași and the Prut River bridge at Ungheni, as well as a 5 km motorway segment on Moldovan territory.

The contract will be carried out over 46 months, including 10 months for design and 36 months for construction. A priority segment of 2.77 km between the Golăiești interchange and the Ungheni bridge is expected to see accelerated progress.

The new section will include 14 bridges and overpasses, two tunnels - one of them measuring 1.76 km - and two major interchanges, including links to Iași’s regional hospital and airport, CNIR said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania Națională de Investiții Rutiere)