Romania's Antibiotice wins major UK public contract for injectable antibiotics

Romanian pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iași (BVB: ATB) announced that it secured its fifth consecutive contract with the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS), significantly increasing its presence in the British market for injectable beta-lactam antibiotics.

The agreement involves the supply of seven million vials of five types of sterile injectable penicillins to UK hospitals over a two-year period. These antibiotics are among the most widely prescribed medicines in the country.

Following the latest tender, Antibiotice expects to raise its UK market share for this category to 43%, up from 35% in 2021, positioning the company among Europe's leading producers of sterile injectable penicillins.

The NHS contract is highly competitive, with participation from major manufacturers across Europe and India. Antibiotice's growing presence reflects the company's capacity and consistency in supplying essential medicines to high-standard healthcare systems.

In addition to its success in the UK, Antibiotice has recently expanded into other key European markets. The company won a public tender in Italy to supply approximately 400,000 vials of antibiotics annually, projecting a 40% market share for the targeted molecule segment.

This year, Antibiotice will also enter Germany - the European Union's largest pharmaceutical market - by supplying sterile injectable antibiotics. The company targets annual sales of 2.5 million vials in Germany, with hospital deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Commercial negotiations are also ongoing in Spain, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, where Antibiotice aims to launch products that are already authorized.

Efforts are also underway to expand into new markets, including Croatia, France, and Austria.

(Photo source: Antibiotice.ro)