Romania’s road company CNAIR highlights alternative routes to closed Olt Valley road

Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration, CNAIR, announced that it has made available an interactive map of alternative routes to DN7, Olt Valley, which is closed for a month.

The DN7 road, one of the main trans-Carpathian routes for freight transport, is closed during the day, between 6 AM and 9 PM, from July 8 to August 9 for works on section 2 Boița-Cornetu of the Sibiu-Pitești Highway.

The proposed routes for vehicles with a maximum authorized mass (MTMA) > 7.5 tons in transit are as follows:

For the Bucharest – Veștem (Sibiu) route and return: Bucharest → A3 → Ploiești → DN1A → Brașov → DN1 → Veștem – intersection with DN7

For the Pitești – Brașov route and return: Pitești → DN73 – A3 → Râșnov → Brașov

For the Bucharest – A1 Simeria route (as well as the western, central, and northern areas of the country) and return: Bucharest → A1 → Pitești → DN7 → Râmnicu Vâlcea → DN67 → Târgu Jiu → DN66 → Simeria → Simeria A1 Interchange

Additionally, the following alternative routes are proposed:

Bucharest → A1 → Pitești → DN65 – DEx12 → Craiova → DN6 → Filiași → DN66 → Târgu Jiu → DN66 → Simeria → Simeria A1 Interchange

Bucharest → A1 → Pitești → DN65 – DEx12 → Craiova → DN6 → Dr. Tr. Severin → DN6 → Lugoj → A6 → Lugoj A1 Interchange Bucharest → DN6 → Alexandria → DN6 → Craiova → DN6 → Filiași → DN66 → Târgu Jiu → DN66 → Simeria → Simeria A1 Interchange

Bucharest → DN6 → Alexandria → DN6 → Craiova → DN6 → Dr. Tr. Severin → DN6 → Lugoj → A6 → Lugoj A1 Interchange

"This map will be continuously updated with real-time information on these routes," CNAIR specified on its Facebook page.

Minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu previously announced that traffic on DN7, Olt Valley, will be closed from July 8 to August 9 for works on section 2 of the Sibiu-Pitești Highway. According to him, this measure could not be avoided. Local residents will benefit from two special time slots to go to/return from work.

In addition to alternative routes for car traffic, travelers can also opt to go by train. The state railway company CFR Călători announced that it would increase the transport capacity of the trains running on the Râmnicu Vâlcea-Sibiu route and also introduce new trains. This measure is intended to provide an alternative to road traffic on Olt Valley.

"Passengers will have at their disposal double the transport capacity compared to that projected in the 2023/2024 Train Timetable, mainly for commuter trains on the Râmnicu Vâlcea – Lotru – Sibiu route and return (R 2061, R 2064, RE 2012, RE 2014)," said CFR Călători in a statement cited by HotNews.

The newly introduced trains will stop at all stations along the route.

During July, around 20,000 trees will be cut for the construction of the Sibu-Pitesti highway.

(Photo source: Harti.andnet.ro)