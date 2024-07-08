Transport

Romanian railway company seeks to compensate temporary closure of road across Carpathians

08 July 2024

Romanian passenger railway company CFR Calatori announced that the transport capacity along the route between Ramnicu Valcea and Sibiu would be increased to compensate for the temporary closure of the Olt Valley road for one month starting July 8. 

The road will be closed during the daytime for deforestation works needed for the preparation of works on the motorway along the same route.

CFR Calatori recommends that those interested purchase tickets in advance, which will allow the company to increase capacity in line with demand.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

