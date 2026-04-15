Romania sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Romania sent humanitarian aid to Lebanon as part of a broader European effort to support civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, the government announced. The assistance follows a request made through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

According to authorities, around 15 tonnes of supplies, including food, tents, and essential items such as sleeping bags, blankets, and bedding, will be transported from national reserves. The shipment will first reach Amman before continuing to Beirut as part of a multinational humanitarian convoy.

The aid is being delivered by the Romanian Ministry of National Defense using C-130 and Spartan C-27J aircraft, which departed on Wednesday, April 15.

The decision was approved by the National Committee for Emergency Situations, convened by prime minister Ilie Bolojan. The government said the operation is carried out under the European Civil Protection framework, which covers 75% of transport costs.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mapn.ro/SMFA)