Romania launches first national framework for AI cooperation in justice system

Romania has launched its first national cooperation framework on the use of artificial intelligence in the judicial system, bringing together courts, prosecutors, researchers, technology experts, and European partners under a new strategic initiative announced by the Presidential Administration. The drive aims to establish principles for the responsible integration of AI into the justice system while safeguarding the rule of law and judicial independence.

The initiative was launched during the first edition of the “Just.AI - Artificial Intelligence in the Service of the Judicial System” forum hosted under the patronage of Romanian president Nicușor Dan as part of the “European Week at Cotroceni Palace.”

According to the Presidential Administration, the forum marked the first time that all institutions within Romania’s judicial system, including courts, prosecutors’ offices, criminal investigation bodies, academics, legal professionals, and technology sector representatives, participated in a joint discussion focused on AI integration in justice.

In a message addressed to participants, Nicușor Dan said artificial intelligence is beginning to be used in activities that until recently were considered “exclusively human,” adding that the key challenge is no longer whether such technologies will be integrated, but “under what conditions, with what rules, limits, and guarantees.”

He also stressed that judicial decisions must remain a matter of human responsibility, based on independence, impartiality, and respect for fundamental rights.

The forum concluded with the signing of the “Just.AI – Artificial Intelligence in the Service of the Judicial System” memorandum, described by the Presidency as Romania’s first broad institutional framework for strategic cooperation on AI in justice.

Under the agreement, participating institutions will appoint permanent representatives to working groups that will begin activity in the coming weeks. The first phase of the initiative will involve consultations with judges, prosecutors, investigators, and auxiliary staff to assess the judiciary’s operational needs and identify risks linked to AI use.

By October 2026, the working groups are expected to publish institutional diagnostic reports outlining modernization priorities, operational challenges, and potential risks associated with artificial intelligence in the judicial system. According to the Presidential Administration, the reports will be made public and opened for consultation with civil society and legal professionals.

Throughout 2026 and early 2027, officials and experts will also analyze existing and potential AI technologies for Romania’s judicial system, including possible pilot projects in selected courts and prosecutors’ offices. The findings are expected to be presented at the second edition of the Just.AI forum in 2027, alongside a national action plan for AI integration in the judiciary.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)