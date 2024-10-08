Romania to acquire Sentinel radar systems from the US

The US State Department has approved the sale of Sentinel air surveillance radar systems to Romania, under a procurement program that includes up to four AN/MPQ-64 F1 radars.

The Sentinel can detect a broad range of airborne objects and will enhance Romania's ability to deter and defend against potential threats.

According to the US Embassy to Bucharest, with a total initial case value of approximately USD 90 million, the first two systems will be primarily funded using grants from the US State Department's Foreign Military Financing (FMF) fund.

US ambassador Kathleen Kavalec stated: "Romania's acquisition of the Sentinel radar system underscores the long-standing security partnership between our two countries. These radar systems will greatly increase the early warning for potential threats to Romanian cities and critical infrastructure, and better protect the territory and citizens of Romania. The acquisition of the Sentinel improves the security of Romania, our NATO Ally, and an important force for political and economic stability in Europe."

The Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) said the procurement program includes up to four AN/MPQ-64 F1 radars, including logistics support, training services, communications equipment, technical assistance, and transportation services intended for the ground-based air defense battalions of the Romanian Land Forces.

Defense minister Angel Tîlvăr emphasized that the state-of-the-art military equipment acquired through collaboration with the United States has changed the Romanian Army's action capability in the Black Sea region and strengthened interoperability with allied and partner armies.

"State-of-the-art Sentinel radars will complement Romania's air defense capabilities, especially in terms of early detection of unmanned aerial vehicles, which fly at low travel speeds and have low radar footprints, threats that are present close to the national borders in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," minister Tîlvăr said.

According to MApN, the AN/MPQ-64 F1 Sentinel is the latest configuration in the Sentinel radar family and is a three-dimensional radar. It can measure the distance, direction, and elevation of manned and unmanned aerial objects, which it automatically reports to short-range Ground Base Air Defense (GBAD) command and control systems.

This radar system supports multiple command and control interfaces, providing consistent air surveillance and fire control data for GBAD systems. It can detect, identify, and track unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles, and fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

