Defense

Romania signs USD 920 mln Foreign Military Financing direct loan agreement with the US

26 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania and the United States signed Wednesday, September 25, a direct loan agreement worth USD 920 million through the Foreign Military Financing (FMF). Romania can access this funding to strengthen its defense capacity by providing modern equipment to the Army or developing the local defense industry, the government said.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu participated in the signing ceremony held at the Victoria Palace in Bucharest alongside the US Ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec. The document was signed on behalf of the Romanian government by the minister of finance, Marcel Boloș, and, on the US side, by the director of the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Michael Miller.

According to the Romanian government, this funding is "a major support" for the country's military modernization effort across a wide range of capabilities, which will enhance Romania's ability to deter threats, defend its sovereignty, and contribute to NATO's collective security.

"At the national level, we will focus in the coming period on developing new production capacities in Romania, creating jobs for Romanians, and becoming relevant again in the production of military equipment at the regional level. At the same time, we will have access to the highest level of military technology, which will help us work together with the US and our NATO allies to strengthen collective defense and deter threats to Romania and the countries on the Eastern flank of the Alliance," prime minister Ciolacu said.

The United States Embassy to Bucharest noted that Romania is a valued US partner and Ally, and this significant loan agreement will further strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank. Romania is undertaking a major military modernization program, including purchases of US defense equipment such as Abrams main battle tanks and coproduction of ammunition.

"Romania is a leader in NATO, working closely with Allies to advance Black Sea security and providing critical assistance to Ukraine, including the transfer of a Patriot strategic air defense system and training Ukrainian F-16 pilots," reads the press statement of department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

"The US government is providing USD 60 million in FMF grant funding for the cost of this loan, which will help accelerate Romania's defense modernization by supporting urgent procurements of defense articles and services from the United States," the same source said.

US ambassador Kathleen Kavalec said at the signing ceremony that Romania is a supplier - and not just a consumer - of security within the NATO alliance.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/U.S. Embassy Bucharest)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Romania signs USD 920 mln Foreign Military Financing direct loan agreement with the US

26 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania and the United States signed Wednesday, September 25, a direct loan agreement worth USD 920 million through the Foreign Military Financing (FMF). Romania can access this funding to strengthen its defense capacity by providing modern equipment to the Army or developing the local defense industry, the government said.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu participated in the signing ceremony held at the Victoria Palace in Bucharest alongside the US Ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec. The document was signed on behalf of the Romanian government by the minister of finance, Marcel Boloș, and, on the US side, by the director of the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Michael Miller.

According to the Romanian government, this funding is "a major support" for the country's military modernization effort across a wide range of capabilities, which will enhance Romania's ability to deter threats, defend its sovereignty, and contribute to NATO's collective security.

"At the national level, we will focus in the coming period on developing new production capacities in Romania, creating jobs for Romanians, and becoming relevant again in the production of military equipment at the regional level. At the same time, we will have access to the highest level of military technology, which will help us work together with the US and our NATO allies to strengthen collective defense and deter threats to Romania and the countries on the Eastern flank of the Alliance," prime minister Ciolacu said.

The United States Embassy to Bucharest noted that Romania is a valued US partner and Ally, and this significant loan agreement will further strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank. Romania is undertaking a major military modernization program, including purchases of US defense equipment such as Abrams main battle tanks and coproduction of ammunition.

"Romania is a leader in NATO, working closely with Allies to advance Black Sea security and providing critical assistance to Ukraine, including the transfer of a Patriot strategic air defense system and training Ukrainian F-16 pilots," reads the press statement of department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

"The US government is providing USD 60 million in FMF grant funding for the cost of this loan, which will help accelerate Romania's defense modernization by supporting urgent procurements of defense articles and services from the United States," the same source said.

US ambassador Kathleen Kavalec said at the signing ceremony that Romania is a supplier - and not just a consumer - of security within the NATO alliance.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/U.S. Embassy Bucharest)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 September 2024
Environment
Romania braces for heavy rainfall and flooding on the Danube
26 September 2024
Finance
Revolut's Romanian branch to become operational in December 2024
26 September 2024
Politics
UN General Assembly: President Iohannis highlights Romania’s role on global stage, challenges during speech
26 September 2024
Defense
Romania signs USD 920 mln Foreign Military Financing direct loan agreement with the US
26 September 2024
Justice
Romanian president loses properties in court and should return EUR 0.26 mln collected rent
26 September 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan to reportedly assemble batteries for its electric models in Romania
26 September 2024
Macro
Romania’s public debt edges down marginally in June to 51.4% of GDP
25 September 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential campaign to begin on October 25