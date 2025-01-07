Romania aims to add 2,500 MW of new capacity to its energy system by 2025, through investments in new energy-producing facilities and other projects co-financed with European funds.

The government is eyeing facilities at Iernut, Mintia, Răstoliţa, and Năvodari for investment. “Energy is the heart of the economy. Without reliable and cheap energy, there is no decent standard of living or economic development. 2025 brings good signs for Romania, and the numbers and projects confirm this. After achieving a decade-long record in 2024 with 1,200 MW put into operation, we aim to double this performance this year. This means not only new production capacities but also a significant step toward energy independence for our country,” said energy minister Sebastian Burduja, cited by Economedia.

Investments will primarily go to mature projects, with the aim of accelerating their implementation. “The solution to lower energy bills is not constant state intervention in the market but increasing energy production capacity. This is our mission, and for that, we need an honest and serious partnership with the private sector,” stated the liberal minister.

Major projects for 2025 include the completion of the gas power plant at Iernut – 430 MW of base-load production, by June 2025; commissioning of the Răstoliţa hydropower plant – 30 MW of flexible capacity, useful for peak consumption periods; the cogeneration plant at Năvodari – 80 MW on gas; private projects funded through PNRR, which are expected to bring 1,200-1,500 MW from renewable sources and other modern capacities into operation.

Another significant project mentioned by the Ministry of Energy for 2025 is the Mintia gas power plant, with the first 1,000 MW potentially connected to the national energy system by the end of the year.

Additionally, in 2025, the Ministry expects battery storage capacity to double, reaching 400-500 MWh, through PNRR-co-financed projects. These investments will add at least 2,500 MW of new capacity to the national energy system, including at least 600 MW of base-load production, significantly contributing to Romania's energy security. For comparison, Romania's current instantaneous production during favorable conditions is 7,000-8,000 MW, following the closure of over 7,000 MW of coal and gas units between 2009 and 2022.

