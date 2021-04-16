ROCA Investments eyes bigger targets this year

ROCA Investments, a holding company that provides capital and partnership solutions for consolidating and scaling up Romanian SMEs, aims to invest in larger companies and increase the ticket per transaction this year.

The company targets companies that have the potential for accelerated growth and need support in this regard, which are passing through a challenging time and which need a partner to overcome this deadlock, and companies looking to transfer business management to high-performing executives.

ROCA also plans to increase the turnover of the companies in its portfolio by 13% and the EBITDA by 115%.

Last year, the company reached a portfolio valuation of EUR 42 million, almost double the EUR 22.3 mln at the end of 2019, and reported a return on investment of 62%. The 13 companies in the portfolio (of which two are inactive) generated a cumulative turnover of EUR 98 mln, an operating profit (EBITDA) of EUR 5 mln, and employed over 1,000 in 2020.

"For 2021, we have defined three strategic directions of development at portfolio level: (1) consolidating companies through M&A processes to create more solid and relevant companies, (2) digitizing them to have simpler processes and information in real-time, and (3) accessing European funds to develop companies with the best equipment possible, able to face the new challenges", said ROCA Investments CEO Rudolf Vizental.

(Photo source: the company)