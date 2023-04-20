Business

ROCA Investments exits Romcargo port operator after three-year restructuring

20 April 2023

Private equity (PE) company ROCA Investments, part of Impetum Group, announced a successful exit from Romcargo Maritim port operator that handles most of the car imports and exports in Constanta port after a three-year restructuring process.

ROCA took over the port operator, at that time insolvent, in 2019.

Its stake was bought now by one of the shareholders of the company, ROCA said. It also noted that the profit obtained from the transaction amounts to EUR 3 mln, resulting in an internal rate of return (IRR) of 72%.

The port operator manages over 90% of the maritime flows of passenger and commercial vehicles in Romania, including the imports and maritime exports of Dacia or Ford, and operates the largest Ro-Ro terminal in Constanta Port.

The company had a turnover of EUR 3.67 mln and a profit of EUR 0.84 mln in 2022. At the time ROCA took it over in 2019, Romcargo posted a net loss of EUR 0.45 mln.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kantver/Dreamstime.com)

1

