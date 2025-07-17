Business

ROCA Investments exits from Artesana dairy after five years

17 July 2025

Private equity fund ROCA Investments announced the sale of its entire 20% stake in Artesana dairy to Booster Capital, another investment fund, five years after the initial investment. 

The dairy producer reported a 4-fold increase in production capacity over the five years, and it tripled its turnover over the period to EUR 11 million in 2024, when it also marked the highest profitability (3% net profit margin). Artesana expects to further boost its turnover to EUR 15 million in 2025.

One of the objectives of the strategic partnership between Roca and Artesana was the construction and equipment of a new dairy factory to expand production capacity. Construction began in April 2021, and the factory was inaugurated two years later, following an investment of EUR 6 million.

"The decision to move forward with Booster Capital came after a period of intense reflection, with many challenges, but also with a lot of confidence in the future. We want Artesana to remain a strong Romanian brand, with local roots and an international vision. The medium and long-term alignment, the Booster team's experience in production and retail, but also the common values, were decisive in choosing this partnership," said Daniel Donici, co-founder of Artesana.

In the coming years, the joint plans aim to consolidate the position on the local market, form a solid management team, invest in a new artisanal cheese section – a project estimated at over EUR 10 million – and expand internationally. 

In addition to the expected organic growth, Artesana shareholders are open to strategic options involving other niche players in the Romanian dairy market, drawing on Booster Capital's extensive experience in successfully acquiring and integrating complementary businesses.

Artesana also says it will continue the process of digitizing and modernising operations to better meet consumer needs.

Founded in 2012, Artesana is present with products in most supermarket chains, as well as in local chains and specialised stores, but also in Romanian stores in the diaspora, in countries such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Germany.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

