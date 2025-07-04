PLG takes full ownership of Romanian ticketing platforms Bilete.ro, Entertix.ro and Myticket.ro

AS Piletilevi PLG (PLG), the largest ticketing operator in Central and Eastern Europe, has finalized the full acquisition of its Romanian operations, taking 100% ownership of Bilete.ro, Entertix.ro, and Myticket.ro.

The group had previously acquired a majority stake in Bilete.ro, Romania’s oldest ticketing company, in mid-2023, followed by the purchase of Ticketing Nation S.R.L. - the operator of Entertix and Myticket - in December 2024.

The final step came on July 4, 2025, when PLG purchased the remaining shares held by minority shareholders Răzvan Opran, Ion Stănciulea, and Andreea Pop, marking the consolidation of Romania’s most comprehensive ticketing services under one roof.

The acquisition completes a strategic entry into Romania, with the founding shareholders supporting the transition and integration process to ensure operational continuity, the company said. PLG now has full control of its Romanian subsidiaries and aims to further strengthen its local presence.

“We are pleased to complete this phase of our strategy in Romania, a key market for our group,” said Sven Nuutmann, Chairman of the Management Board of PLG.

The acquisition in Romania follows PLG’s largest-ever transaction in June 2025, when the group acquired Ticketportal, the leading ticketing platform in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. PLG now processes over EUR 600 million in ticket sales annually, with more than 21 million tickets sold and 160 million annual visits across its platforms.

PLG has operations in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. The group is owned by Angel Rose Capital (the investment company of entrepreneur Sven Nuutmann), BaltCap (the largest private equity fund in the Baltics), and Tristafan (an Estonian capital-based investment firm).

As part of its long-term investment strategy, PLG is developing a unified, group-wide ticketing platform, scheduled to roll out across all markets by the end of 2026.

