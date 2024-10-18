Romanian robotics and automation distributor Robot Industries expands to China

The Romanian company Robot Industries, a distributor of robotics and automation solutions, recently opened a new headquarters in one of Asia's main technology hubs, namely Nanjing, China.

The company is in an ongoing expansion process, having recently inaugurated its European headquarters in Berlin.

The new Robot Industries office opened in China will also help improve the management of the company’s technical and commercial operations in Asia, Europe, and America, company representatives stated, cited by Economedia.

"Nanjing offers an ideal location for a dynamic and rapidly growing company like Robot Industries, given that its strong technological infrastructure is combined with a skilled workforce. The proximity to state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a favorable innovation environment will allow us to leverage and accelerate research and development, providing innovative, affordable, and locally relevant solutions for customers in Asia and America," said Sergiu Spînu, general manager of Robot Industries.

The global operations of the Romanian company are supported by commercial teams based in various offices worldwide. The technical operations, including solution design, research and development (R&D), as well as production, are carried out in Europe and China. The company has a branch in Sânpetru, Brașov County.

Robot Industries SRL's turnover in 2023 was over RON 6.95 million (EUR 1.4 million), up 25% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company's profit increased by 305%, to RON 260,357.

Founded in Romania in 2011, Robot Industries has 13 years of experience in the fields of networking and security, robotics, and automation. The products in Robot Industries' portfolio are used in various industries, including automotive, food, medical, woodworking, metallurgy, HoReCa, agriculture, logistics and warehousing, as well as in commercial spaces.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ROBOT Industries on Facebook)