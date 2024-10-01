Catalyst Romania invests EUR 2 million in Romanian robotics company Adapta

Catalyst Romania has invested EUR 2 million in Romanian robotics development company Adapta Robotics.

Women in Tech (WIT), a business angel community, participated in the round.

The investment will allow Adapta Robotics to further customize its flagship MATT Robot to serve various industry verticals, strengthen its sales and marketing teams, and establish strategic partnerships with distributors.

Adapta was founded in 2015 by three engineers: Mihai Crăciunescu, Cristian Dobre, and Diana Baicu. Starting as a corporate robotics department, it spun off into an independent startup in 2021.

It researches, designs, and manufactures products for industries where automation is challenging to implement by leveraging cutting-edge hardware, computer vision, and AI solutions. It provides solutions across various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, medical, manufacturing, R&D, electronics refurbishment, wearables, and gaming. Zebra Technologies, Ypsomed and Nissan are among the companies it delivered solutions to.

Its MATT Robot is designed for both hardware and software testing, stress testing, and device functionality testing. It was launched as an MVP in 2017, with the first commercial sale in 2020. The MATT Robot was followed by its second key product, ERIS (Effective Retail Intelligent Scanner), designed to solve on-shelf availability and price tag issues quickly and accurately in retail environments.

“From the moment we met the founding team of Adapta Robotics, we were impressed by their deep knowledge and passion for the robotics field. Even more notable was how they transformed that passion into a thriving business with real-world impact. We are confident that this investment will accelerate their growth and broaden their reach into new industries and verticals. Adapta Robotics is at the forefront of AI-powered robotics, and we are excited to support their journey as they continue to push the boundaries of innovation in this rapidly evolving industry,” Alin Stanciu, partner at Catalyst Romania, said.

“Having Catalyst’s vote of confidence is a validation of the hard work and breakthroughs we have achieved so far. With Catalyst’s excellent track record and extensive experience, we look forward to building on this momentum and scale our operations, while continuing to improve our globally sold products,” Mihai Crăciunescu, CEO Adapta Robotics, said.

The investment in Adapta Robotics is the eighth of Catalyst Romania Fund II, reinforcing the fund’s mission “to drive growth and foster innovation within Romania’s and Central & Eastern Europe’s (CEE) tech ecosystems and beyond.”

(Photo: Catalyst Romania on Facebook)

