Romania remains among EU countries with highest road death rates despite overall decline in 2025

Road deaths across the European Union (EU) fell by 3% in 2025, but Romania continues to record one of the highest fatality rates on European roads, with 68 deaths per million inhabitants. Preliminary data published by the European Commission on Tuesday, March 24, showed that while progress is being made, major disparities remain between Member States.

An estimated 19,400 people died in road accidents across the EU in 2025, around 580 fewer than in 2024. Despite the increase in traffic and distances travelled, the decline marks a modest improvement, although most countries are still not on track to meet the EU’s target of halving road deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

Romania is listed among the countries currently on track to meet the 2030 reduction target, alongside Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, and Poland. However, it continues to rank among the worst-performing countries in terms of road fatality rates, together with Bulgaria and Croatia.

Sweden and Denmark had the safest roads in 2025 as in previous years, with low mortality rates of 20 and 23 deaths per million inhabitants, respectively. At the opposite end, Bulgaria recorded the highest rate, with 71 deaths per million inhabitants, followed by Romania with 68 and Croatia with 67 - all significantly above the EU average of 43 deaths per million inhabitants.

Still, although it remains among the most dangerous countries in this regard, Romania recorded a significant decrease of 12% compared to 2024.

“For every fatality, an estimated five people are seriously injured. This means that around 100,000 people across the EU suffer serious injuries in road crashes each year,” reads the EC press release.

The data also noted broader trends across the EU. Rural roads remain the most dangerous, accounting for 53% of fatalities, compared with 38% in urban areas and 8% on motorways. In cities, vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and users of two-wheelers or personal mobility devices, represent around 70% of total deaths.

Men account for the vast majority of road fatalities, at 77%, while young people aged 18 to 24 and older adults over 65 are disproportionately affected. Car occupants represent 44% of those killed, followed by users of powered two-wheelers at 21%, pedestrians at 18%, and cyclists at 9%.

The European Commission noted that, despite recent improvements, the current pace of progress is insufficient to meet long-term targets, including the goal of reducing road deaths to zero by 2050.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com