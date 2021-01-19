Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/19/2021 - 10:20
Social

Covid-19 travel requirements: Romania updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk

19 January 2021
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Monday, January 18, the "yellow list" of countries with high epidemiological risk. Travelers arriving from countries on the list need to quarantine for 14 days at home or at a stated location.

The list, valid starting January 19, includes countries such as Canada, Spain, Italy, France, or the UK. The Republic of Moldova is no longer on the list. 

The full list includes Gibraltar, Czech Republic, Andorra, Ireland, Slovenia, San Marino, United Kingdom, Panama, Israel, Lithuania, United States, Montenegro, Portugal, Cyprus, Sweden, Monaco, Slovakia, Aruba, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Netherlands, Estonia, Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Georgia, Malta, Colombia, Sint Maarten, Italy, Turks and Caicos Islands, South Africa, Croatia, Luxembourg, Poland, France, Germany, Austria, Seychelles, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Canada, Palestine, Brazil, and Jersey.

The list is available here.

The CNSU also decided that travelers arriving from countries on the "yellow list" who received both Covid-19 vaccine doses will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival. This applies to those who received the second dose at least ten days before entering Romania.

Furthermore, those quarantined following their contact with a Covid-19 patient will be able to terminate the quarantine on the 10th day if they test negative on the 8th day.

The CNSU decision is available here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/19/2021 - 08:40
19 January 2021
Social
No quarantine in RO for those fully vaccinated against COVID
Normal
