Covid-19 travel requirements: Romania updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Monday, January 18, the "yellow list" of countries with high epidemiological risk. Travelers arriving from countries on the list need to quarantine for 14 days at home or at a stated location.

The list, valid starting January 19, includes countries such as Canada, Spain, Italy, France, or the UK. The Republic of Moldova is no longer on the list.

The full list includes Gibraltar, Czech Republic, Andorra, Ireland, Slovenia, San Marino, United Kingdom, Panama, Israel, Lithuania, United States, Montenegro, Portugal, Cyprus, Sweden, Monaco, Slovakia, Aruba, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Netherlands, Estonia, Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Georgia, Malta, Colombia, Sint Maarten, Italy, Turks and Caicos Islands, South Africa, Croatia, Luxembourg, Poland, France, Germany, Austria, Seychelles, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Canada, Palestine, Brazil, and Jersey.

The list is available here.

The CNSU also decided that travelers arriving from countries on the "yellow list" who received both Covid-19 vaccine doses will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival. This applies to those who received the second dose at least ten days before entering Romania.

Furthermore, those quarantined following their contact with a Covid-19 patient will be able to terminate the quarantine on the 10th day if they test negative on the 8th day.

The CNSU decision is available here.

