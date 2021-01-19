No quarantine in RO for those fully vaccinated against COVID

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Travelers coming from countries on the "yellow list" who have got both COVID vaccine doses will no longer have to quarantine when coming to Romania, according to a decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situation (CNSU) quoted by G4media.ro.

The exception applies to those having taken the second dose at least ten days before entering Romania.

The Government should endorse the decision before it comes into force.

This provision aims to facilitate the circulation between Romania and other European countries that have started the vaccination campaign and is expected to positively impact the business environment, affected by the difficulty of moving from one country to another.

CNSU approved other decisions regarding the regime applied to those infected or potentially infected with COVID-19.

Thus, those quarantined following their contact with a COVID-19 patient will be able to terminate the quarantine on the 10th day if they test negative on the 8th day.

Separately, those coming from the UK will not have to show a negative test in the period between the 14th and 90th day after a positive COVID test.

Under another decision, the restrictions could be lifted for those coming from the UK for special events such as births, weddings, funerals, or medical treatment.

Such a possibility is already stipulated for those coming from other EU countries declared as risk zones.

