Romania to vaccinate 60%-70% of population in 6 months

Some 60-70% of Romania's population could be vaccinated in the first six months after the vaccine becomes available in the country, setting the ground for ending the pandemic, said Valeriu Gheorghita, head of the vaccination campaign unveiling the Sars-CoV-2 vaccination strategy on Friday, December 4, quoted by Mediafax.

To achieve its purpose and objectives, vaccination against COVID-19 in Romania will be free and voluntary and will follow several stages, taking into account the priority groups.

The Health, Defense, and Interior Ministries will implement the strategy with support from the Special Telecommunications Service (STS).

In the first stage, healthcare employees and all those in contact with patients will be vaccinated, followed in the second stage by the so-called risk groups, namely the population that is likely to develop severe forms of COVID-19 due to age or medical condition. In the third stage, the general population will be vaccinated.

This category includes the adult population and the pediatric population under 18 years, depending on the vaccine's recommendations.

