Another EU country restricts Romanians’ access as number of coronavirus cases remains high

Romania was not included on Slovenia’s list of countries whose nationals can cross its borders without restrictions, Digi24.ro reported.

The citizens of the countries not included on the list need to undergo a 14-day quarantine or isolation period at their stated address, Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) explained.

Slovenia is the fifth EU country that restricts the circulation of Romanians as the number of coronavirus cases reported over the past week remained high.

Malta, Slovakia, Denmark, and Estonia currently limit the access of Romanian citizens on their territory.

Citizens of Croatia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Island, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, and Switzerland can currently cross Slovenia’s national borders without restrictions.

Meanwhile, Romanians who wish to vacation in Greece have a new form to fill in. Starting July 1, tourists need to fill in the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) form, available at travel.gov.gr, at least 48 hours before their arrival. They need to provide details on their point of departure, the duration of previous stays in other countries, the means of transport by which they arrive, the length of their stay, and the address of their stay while in Greece.

All the info will be added to a database, and every tourist will receive a barcode upon which they will be checked at all border crossing points in Greece. Based on the code, the local authorities will know if a tourist needs to be tested, Digi24.ro reported.

Commenting on the local coronavirus numbers, health minister Nelu Tătaru said Romanians who wish to spend their holidays abroad risk being seen as the citizens of a country with an accelerated virus transmission because of the recent increase in the number of cases.

“Some people want to go on holiday. Maybe some will travel abroad, and they will be seen as the citizens of a country with an accelerated transmission. It is a precaution, we also have, for those who enter our country,” Tătaru said, quoted by Digi24.ro. “I wouldn’t want to see those who want to go somewhere […] suffer because others manage the situation badly and do not participate in the effort,” Tătaru added.

Romania recorded a total to 26,582 coronavirus cases by June 29. Of the confirmed cases, 18,912 patients have recovered.

(Photo: M 1755635 Dreamstime)

