Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 08:01
Social
Romania lifts travel restrictions for Italy and France
23 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian authorities have included five more European countries on the “green list” of countries for which travel restrictions due to COVID-19 don’t apply anymore, Digi24.ro reported.

The list includes Italy and France (mainland) as well as Ireland, Finland and Estonia.

This means that travelers who arrive in Romania from these countries and show no COVID-19 infection symptoms are no longer required to stay under quarantine or home isolation for two weeks.

Flights to and from these countries will also resume starting Tuesday, June 23, the Government announced in a press release.

The updated green list now includes 22 European countries.

The US, UK, Netherlands and Belgium are not on the list.

The evaluation of the states proposed for the green area considers the average number of new cases registered in the last 14 days, respectively less than five cases per 1 million inhabitants.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 08:01
Social
Romania lifts travel restrictions for Italy and France
23 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian authorities have included five more European countries on the “green list” of countries for which travel restrictions due to COVID-19 don’t apply anymore, Digi24.ro reported.

The list includes Italy and France (mainland) as well as Ireland, Finland and Estonia.

This means that travelers who arrive in Romania from these countries and show no COVID-19 infection symptoms are no longer required to stay under quarantine or home isolation for two weeks.

Flights to and from these countries will also resume starting Tuesday, June 23, the Government announced in a press release.

The updated green list now includes 22 European countries.

The US, UK, Netherlands and Belgium are not on the list.

The evaluation of the states proposed for the green area considers the average number of new cases registered in the last 14 days, respectively less than five cases per 1 million inhabitants.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?