Romania lifts travel restrictions for Italy and France

The Romanian authorities have included five more European countries on the “green list” of countries for which travel restrictions due to COVID-19 don’t apply anymore, Digi24.ro reported.

The list includes Italy and France (mainland) as well as Ireland, Finland and Estonia.

This means that travelers who arrive in Romania from these countries and show no COVID-19 infection symptoms are no longer required to stay under quarantine or home isolation for two weeks.

Flights to and from these countries will also resume starting Tuesday, June 23, the Government announced in a press release.

The updated green list now includes 22 European countries.

The US, UK, Netherlands and Belgium are not on the list.

The evaluation of the states proposed for the green area considers the average number of new cases registered in the last 14 days, respectively less than five cases per 1 million inhabitants.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]