Covid-19: Romania suspends flights to and from the U.K.

Romania suspended the flights to and from the United Kingdom after the discovery of a fast-spreading strain of Covid-19 in the country.

The measure applies for 14 days, on all airports in Romania, starting December 21 at 19:00, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decision reads.

At the same time, Romania added the U.K. to the list of countries and territories with a high epidemiological risk, requiring those arriving from countries on the list to quarantine on arrival.

The measure applies starting December 21, at 00:00, according to the CNSU decision.

U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson announced this weekend that scientific evidence suggested the new variant was up to 70% more transmissible than the old strain. The U.K. also announced new restrictions in London and the southeast of England in response to the situation.

Many E.U. countries announced travel bans, among them Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, and Belgium.

E.U. ambassadors will hold a crisis meeting in Brussels on December 21 to discuss the travel restrictions on the U.K., The Guardian reported.

Travellers from and to the UK, please be aware: • From 0000 tonight (Bucharest time), 20 December, arrivals from UK to... Posted by British Embassy Bucharest on Sunday, December 20, 2020

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]