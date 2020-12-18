COVID-19: Romania removes Italy from the “yellow list” but adds the Netherlands, Turkey

Italy is no longer on Romania’s list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called “yellow list.” This means that travelers who arrive in Romania from this country are no longer required to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the “yellow list” on Thursday, December 17. A total of 37 states/regions are on the new list, valid starting December 18, 14:00.

Countries such as the Republic of Moldova, the Netherlands, Cyprus, or Turkey were added to the new list, which no longer includes Italy, according to Hotnews.ro.

Also on this list are Serbia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Slovenia, the US, Sweden, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Portugal, Denmark, Slovakia, and Austria.

The full list is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)