Simona Fodor - Senior Editor 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 14:38
Romanian Red Cross delivers aid to Ukrainian civilians, continues fundraising campaign

04 March 2022
In response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the Romanian Red Cross, a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent, has delivered aid to the civilians arriving in Romania but also to those in need in Ukraine, it said.

Between February 27 and March 3, the Red Cross has delivered several aid transports, including food, medicines, medical supplies, blankets, hygiene products, water, and electrical generators to Cernăuţi/ Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine and to the Ukrainian side of the Siret border crossing. 

In partnership with the local authorities, it works to endow various accommodation centers in Botoșani, Suceava, Ilfov, and Galați.

For the Ukrainians entering the country, the organization set up tents at the border crossing points in Siret – Suceava, Isaccea - Tulcea, Petea and Halmeu – Satu Mare, Sighet – Maramureș, Giurgiulești – Galați, Iași Airport, and Sculeni – Iași. Here, it offers tea, coffee, food, hygiene products and has medical professionals delivering first aid. It also provides blankets and products for children (diapers, formula, and baby food).  

The organization is also offering phone cards with a roaming option to those who need to get in touch with their family in Ukraine, it said. In partnership with local teams of the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU), it gives information on accommodation options and transport to various areas in the country.

Between five and ten people staff these tents (per location), with shift changes every four to six hours. Volunteers from Red Cross branches in the country are also helping the Red Cross branches at the border to provide round-the-clock support.

At the same time, it continues the fundraising campaign 'Humanity Knows No Boundaries,' meant to help Ukrainians fleeing their country, and collecting essential need items. Donations can be made on the organization’s website, by phone, on the Revolut platform, while the non-perishable food donations can be made in Carrefour, Mega Image and Cora stores in the Food Bank program.

The organization warned that the situation in Ukraine “will have devastating consequences on civilians and will lead to mass destruction of civilian targets, such as water and electricity networks, and to mass displacements, trauma, and separation of families.”

Follow this link to find all the news we have published so far on the situation in Ukraine

(Photo courtesy of the Romanian Red Cross)

simona@romania-insider.com

28 February 2022
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
Normal
