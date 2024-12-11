Four Romanian parties begin talks on joint ruling platform

Four parties in the Romanian Parliament - the former “grand coalition” of Social Democrats with Liberals, the versatile party of Hungarians UDMR and the reformist party USR, plus representatives of other ethnic minorities - announced on December 10 their “firm commitment” to form a pro-European government.

Chances are the new ruling coalition will be a mildly adjusted form of the former ruling coalition, despite the weaker scores received by the Social Democrats and the Liberals and the voters’ frustration with the rising corruption and dysfunctional judiciary.

The four parties agreed that the new Government would set the calendar for the repeated presidential elections. The Constitutional Court confirmed President Klaus Iohannis’ announcement about him staying in office as long as it takes, until a new president gets sworn in.

The four parties’ statement on December 10 is a weaker form of the agreement signed last week by the same parties, before the runoff in the presidential elections, when the coalition was announced as already accomplished and a sole, although unnamed, presidential candidate was agreed.

This time, the parties announced that talks for the sketching of a joint ruling strategy will begin “in the immediate days.” The success of the negotiations is thus not guaranteed in any way. Depending on the negotiations, some parties may be let out of the coalition, and reformist USR is reportedly the first on the list.

Separately, under ambiguous wording, the four parties agreed to back “a possible sole presidential candidate.”

(Photo: USR Facebook Page)

