Romania's gross external debt rises by EUR 6.8bn, or 2% of GDP in H1

14 August 2024

Romania's gross (public and private) external debt increased by EUR 6.77 billion, roughly 2% of the country's GDP, in January-June 2024 to EUR 176.8 billion (around 50% of GDP) at the end of June, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania.

Of the total volume, intra-group loans represent EUR 43.8 billion, down from EUR 46 billion at the end of last year and other loans (long or short term) were EUR 132.9 billion, up by EUR 8.91 billion.

The long-term external debt amounted to EUR 130.6 billion at the end of June (73.9% of the total external debt), increasing by 7.3% compared to the end of 2023.

The short-term external debt reached EUR 46.1 billion (26.1% of the total external debt), down 4.4% ytd.

Of the total gross external debt at the end of June, the external debt of the public administration reached EUR 85.2 billion, 10.8% up ytd.

The long-term external debt service ratio stood at 16.4% in H1 against 16.7% in the same period of 2023. The goods and services import cover ran at 6.1 months, as compared to 5.6 months at end-2023.

In H1 2024, the ratio of the BNR's foreign exchange reserves to short-term external debt by remaining maturity came in at 110.0%, as against 96.3% at end-2023.

