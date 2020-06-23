Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 08:21
Business
Romania’s grain exports go up 42% in Q1
23 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania exported grain worth EUR 822 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, 42.5% more compared to the similar period of last year, according to data from the statistics office INS, quoted by Economica.net.

In April, the Government banned the export of grain and bakery products outside the European Union, a move announced as part of the measures against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The imports of cereals and cereal-based products amounted to EUR 168 mln in Q1 2020 (+38% year-on-year), resulting in a trade surplus of EUR 655 mln in the quarter.

Exports of wheat and meslin totaled EUR 329 mln, accounting for 40% of total grain exports, while the corn exports amounted to EUR 439 mln (53.3% of the total).

Cereals amounting to EUR 202 million were exported to the European Union countries during the period.

The main destinations were France (EUR 35.2 mln), Spain (EUR 26 mln), and Italy (EUR 26 mln).

Imports from EU countries totaled EUR 155 million and came mainly from Hungary (EUR 71.1 mln), Bulgaria (EUR 36.1 mln ), and France (EUR 30 mln).

The grains from Hungary and Bulgaria are mainly re-exported through Constanta port.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 08:21
Business
Romania’s grain exports go up 42% in Q1
23 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania exported grain worth EUR 822 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, 42.5% more compared to the similar period of last year, according to data from the statistics office INS, quoted by Economica.net.

In April, the Government banned the export of grain and bakery products outside the European Union, a move announced as part of the measures against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The imports of cereals and cereal-based products amounted to EUR 168 mln in Q1 2020 (+38% year-on-year), resulting in a trade surplus of EUR 655 mln in the quarter.

Exports of wheat and meslin totaled EUR 329 mln, accounting for 40% of total grain exports, while the corn exports amounted to EUR 439 mln (53.3% of the total).

Cereals amounting to EUR 202 million were exported to the European Union countries during the period.

The main destinations were France (EUR 35.2 mln), Spain (EUR 26 mln), and Italy (EUR 26 mln).

Imports from EU countries totaled EUR 155 million and came mainly from Hungary (EUR 71.1 mln), Bulgaria (EUR 36.1 mln ), and France (EUR 30 mln).

The grains from Hungary and Bulgaria are mainly re-exported through Constanta port.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?