Romania’s grain exports go up 42% in Q1

Romania exported grain worth EUR 822 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, 42.5% more compared to the similar period of last year, according to data from the statistics office INS, quoted by Economica.net.

In April, the Government banned the export of grain and bakery products outside the European Union, a move announced as part of the measures against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The imports of cereals and cereal-based products amounted to EUR 168 mln in Q1 2020 (+38% year-on-year), resulting in a trade surplus of EUR 655 mln in the quarter.

Exports of wheat and meslin totaled EUR 329 mln, accounting for 40% of total grain exports, while the corn exports amounted to EUR 439 mln (53.3% of the total).

Cereals amounting to EUR 202 million were exported to the European Union countries during the period.

The main destinations were France (EUR 35.2 mln), Spain (EUR 26 mln), and Italy (EUR 26 mln).

Imports from EU countries totaled EUR 155 million and came mainly from Hungary (EUR 71.1 mln), Bulgaria (EUR 36.1 mln ), and France (EUR 30 mln).

The grains from Hungary and Bulgaria are mainly re-exported through Constanta port.

(Photo: Pixabay)

