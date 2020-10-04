Romania suspends exports of cereals, flour, oil and sugar during state of emergency

Romania suspended/banned the exports of cereals, flour, sugar, oil, and other agri-food products during the state of emergency declared in the country in the context of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The measure was included in the eighth military ordinance issued by the Romanian government. Wheat, barley, oat, maize, rice, wheat flour, soybean, sunflower, seed oil, sugar, and some bakery and pastry products are subject to this military ordinance, according to local Mediafax.

Export procedures for these agri-food products, which are in progress at the date of entry into force of the present military ordinance, are suspended during the period of emergency.

Intra-Community acquisitions of the listed agri-food products can only be made if the Member State proves that the purchased products are intended for domestic consumption, or community consumption, and not for export, the same ordinance says.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ markets in Romania will remain open in this period. However, the farmers need agricultural producer certificates to sell their products in these markets, and they have to respect the measures imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Also, on the Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays preceding the Catholic and Orthodox Easter holidays, the economic operators selling agri-food products can extend their operating program according to their needs.

According to the same military ordinance, the flights to and from Spain will continue to be suspended in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, for another 14 days beginning April 14. The measure does not apply to flights performed by state-owned aircraft, or freight, mail, humanitarian or medical emergency flights.

[email protected]