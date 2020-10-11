Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 08:08
Business

Romanian Govt. promises help for HoReCa sector

10 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government plans to give grants to local companies in the HoReCa sector that will cover 20% of the decrease in their revenues this year compared to 2019, prime minister Ludovic Orban promised, Agerpres reported.

He added that the procedures and the legal basis for this measure are in the drafting stage.

The European Commission will also have to approve the scheme.

According to the Alliance for Tourism (APT) estimates, quoted by Profit.ro, the HoReCa industry's revenues plunged this year by EUR 3 billion from EUR 5 bln last year.

The hotel owners' revenues dropped by EUR 1 bln alone, according to the association.

The state aid promised so far amounts to EUR 130 million, the representatives of the association claim. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 08:08
Business

Romanian Govt. promises help for HoReCa sector

10 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government plans to give grants to local companies in the HoReCa sector that will cover 20% of the decrease in their revenues this year compared to 2019, prime minister Ludovic Orban promised, Agerpres reported.

He added that the procedures and the legal basis for this measure are in the drafting stage.

The European Commission will also have to approve the scheme.

According to the Alliance for Tourism (APT) estimates, quoted by Profit.ro, the HoReCa industry's revenues plunged this year by EUR 3 billion from EUR 5 bln last year.

The hotel owners' revenues dropped by EUR 1 bln alone, according to the association.

The state aid promised so far amounts to EUR 130 million, the representatives of the association claim. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament
03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations
03 November 2020
Business
US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing
02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19