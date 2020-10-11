Romanian Govt. promises help for HoReCa sector

Romania's Government plans to give grants to local companies in the HoReCa sector that will cover 20% of the decrease in their revenues this year compared to 2019, prime minister Ludovic Orban promised, Agerpres reported.

He added that the procedures and the legal basis for this measure are in the drafting stage.

The European Commission will also have to approve the scheme.

According to the Alliance for Tourism (APT) estimates, quoted by Profit.ro, the HoReCa industry's revenues plunged this year by EUR 3 billion from EUR 5 bln last year.

The hotel owners' revenues dropped by EUR 1 bln alone, according to the association.

The state aid promised so far amounts to EUR 130 million, the representatives of the association claim.

(Photo: Pixabay)

