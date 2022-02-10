Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 08:13
Business

Romania’s foreign trade resumes rally in 2021

10 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Both Romania’s exports and imports (goods only) rose by rates of over 20% in 2021 compared to 2020, after the foreign trade activity lost momentum in 2020 during the pandemic.

The annual growth rates (20% and 22% respectively) reflect rather base effects than fundamental trends.

Compared to 2019, the country’s exports increased by 8.3% to EUR 74.7 bln in 2021, while the imports advanced even more, by 14.0% to EUR 98.4 bln.

The EUR 19.6 bln trade deficit amounts to 9.9% of GDP. The deficit-to-GDP ratio has increased from 7.8% in 2019 to 8.4% in 2020 and 9.9% in 2021.

The trade gap will predictably remain high (if not higher compared to 2021) as the domestic demand is supposedly going to be boosted by the Resilience Facility in addition to EC’s normal disbursements under the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027. 

In 2021, the trade gap widening was largely due to rising imports - although the exports-to-GDP ratio also edged up from 30.9% in 2019 to 21.1% in 2021. The imports-to-GDP ratio, however, leapt up from 38.7% in 2019 to 40.9% in 2021. 

In the last quarter of 2021, exports increased by 16.2% YoY (+17.6% versus Q4, 2019) to EUR 20.17 bln.

The imports increased by 19.5% YoY (+21.1% versus Q4, 2019) to EUR 27.1 bln. The trade gap increased by just over 30% to reach a new record of EUR 6.95 bln. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 08:13
Business

Romania’s foreign trade resumes rally in 2021

10 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Both Romania’s exports and imports (goods only) rose by rates of over 20% in 2021 compared to 2020, after the foreign trade activity lost momentum in 2020 during the pandemic.

The annual growth rates (20% and 22% respectively) reflect rather base effects than fundamental trends.

Compared to 2019, the country’s exports increased by 8.3% to EUR 74.7 bln in 2021, while the imports advanced even more, by 14.0% to EUR 98.4 bln.

The EUR 19.6 bln trade deficit amounts to 9.9% of GDP. The deficit-to-GDP ratio has increased from 7.8% in 2019 to 8.4% in 2020 and 9.9% in 2021.

The trade gap will predictably remain high (if not higher compared to 2021) as the domestic demand is supposedly going to be boosted by the Resilience Facility in addition to EC’s normal disbursements under the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027. 

In 2021, the trade gap widening was largely due to rising imports - although the exports-to-GDP ratio also edged up from 30.9% in 2019 to 21.1% in 2021. The imports-to-GDP ratio, however, leapt up from 38.7% in 2019 to 40.9% in 2021. 

In the last quarter of 2021, exports increased by 16.2% YoY (+17.6% versus Q4, 2019) to EUR 20.17 bln.

The imports increased by 19.5% YoY (+21.1% versus Q4, 2019) to EUR 27.1 bln. The trade gap increased by just over 30% to reach a new record of EUR 6.95 bln. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks