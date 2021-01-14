Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 08:02
Business

Romania’s external debt up EUR 10.2 bln in Jan-Nov

14 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's total external debt, public and private, increased by EUR 10.2 billion in the first 11 months of 2020 to a total of EUR 119.9 bln.

The direct public debt reached EUR 51.6 bln, 31.8% more compared to the end of last year, according to data published on Wednesday by Romania's National Bank (BNR).

The increase in direct public debt came from the Finance Ministry's bond issues, with a nominal value of EUR 6.3 bln and USD 3.3 bln (EUR 2.76 bln), and from net loans amounting to EUR 514 mln, as well as from the [downward] change in the market price of sovereign securities of about EUR 1.5 billion, the BNR report mentions.

During January-November 2020, the unsecured debt, held by banks and companies, reached the value of EUR 32.7 bln, decreasing by EUR 904 mln compared to the level recorded on December 31, 2019, of which EUR 144 mln were the deposits of non-residents (deposits that are assimilated to debt).

Of the total volume, the long-term external debt amounted to EUR 85.8 bln, meaning 71.5% of total external debt, up by 15.4% compared to December 31, 2019, and the short-term external debt was EUR 34.17 bln, respectively 28.5% of the total external debt, down by 3.6%.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 07:59
14 January 2021
Business
Foreign direct investments in Romania shrink by 60% in Jan-Nov
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 08:02
Business

Romania’s external debt up EUR 10.2 bln in Jan-Nov

14 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's total external debt, public and private, increased by EUR 10.2 billion in the first 11 months of 2020 to a total of EUR 119.9 bln.

The direct public debt reached EUR 51.6 bln, 31.8% more compared to the end of last year, according to data published on Wednesday by Romania's National Bank (BNR).

The increase in direct public debt came from the Finance Ministry's bond issues, with a nominal value of EUR 6.3 bln and USD 3.3 bln (EUR 2.76 bln), and from net loans amounting to EUR 514 mln, as well as from the [downward] change in the market price of sovereign securities of about EUR 1.5 billion, the BNR report mentions.

During January-November 2020, the unsecured debt, held by banks and companies, reached the value of EUR 32.7 bln, decreasing by EUR 904 mln compared to the level recorded on December 31, 2019, of which EUR 144 mln were the deposits of non-residents (deposits that are assimilated to debt).

Of the total volume, the long-term external debt amounted to EUR 85.8 bln, meaning 71.5% of total external debt, up by 15.4% compared to December 31, 2019, and the short-term external debt was EUR 34.17 bln, respectively 28.5% of the total external debt, down by 3.6%.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 07:59
14 January 2021
Business
Foreign direct investments in Romania shrink by 60% in Jan-Nov
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel