Romania’s external debt up EUR 10.2 bln in Jan-Nov

Romania's total external debt, public and private, increased by EUR 10.2 billion in the first 11 months of 2020 to a total of EUR 119.9 bln.

The direct public debt reached EUR 51.6 bln, 31.8% more compared to the end of last year, according to data published on Wednesday by Romania's National Bank (BNR).

The increase in direct public debt came from the Finance Ministry's bond issues, with a nominal value of EUR 6.3 bln and USD 3.3 bln (EUR 2.76 bln), and from net loans amounting to EUR 514 mln, as well as from the [downward] change in the market price of sovereign securities of about EUR 1.5 billion, the BNR report mentions.

During January-November 2020, the unsecured debt, held by banks and companies, reached the value of EUR 32.7 bln, decreasing by EUR 904 mln compared to the level recorded on December 31, 2019, of which EUR 144 mln were the deposits of non-residents (deposits that are assimilated to debt).

Of the total volume, the long-term external debt amounted to EUR 85.8 bln, meaning 71.5% of total external debt, up by 15.4% compared to December 31, 2019, and the short-term external debt was EUR 34.17 bln, respectively 28.5% of the total external debt, down by 3.6%.

(Photo: Pixabay)

