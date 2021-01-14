Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 07:59
Business

Foreign direct investments in Romania shrink by 60% in Jan-Nov

14 January 2021
The net direct investments of non-residents in Romania fell by some 60% in the first 11 months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, to EUR 1.84 billion, according to Romania's National Bank (BNR).

The decline was driven mainly by strong net FDI outflows in February (EUR 1.4 bln, before the state of emergency).

The FDI flows turned positive in May -September (with robust figures in April-May).

While the outflows in February stood for intra-group loans returned by local FDI firms, the inflows in the coming months were driven by profits reinvested by FDI companies.

Overall, the direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to EUR 1.84 bln in Jan-Nov, compared to EUR 4.44 bln in January-November 2019.

Out of this, the equity investments, including estimated net reinvested profits, amounted to a net value of EUR 3.81 bln, and the intra-group loans recorded a negative net value of EUR 1.97 bln.

In November alone, the net FD to Romania returned to a positive value of EUR 208 mln after the EUR 5 mln net FDI outflows in October. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

