Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Justice

Romania's Ministry of Justice drafts "anti-fugitive" law

02 June 2022
The Romanian Ministry of Justice has launched a public debate on a draft law that stipulates that avoiding the execution of a final jail sentence is treated as an escape, with the punishment for such crime being set between six months and three years in prison.

“The draft law proposes an amendment to Law no. 286/2009 on the Criminal Code, under which the deed of a person with a final jail sentence not showing up to the police station within seven days from the date of the final ruling would be considered an escape and punished as such,” minister Predoiu said, quoted by B1tv.ro.

The ministry motivates the proposed amendment by the increasing number of convicts fleeing the country before the execution of their sentences.

Former minister of tourism Elena Udrea is currently in Bulgaria, where judges are not sure whether the conditions in Romanian jails are decent enough, and former Bucharest mayor Sorin Oprescu is seeking political asylum in Greece while the judges have to decide on the extradition request.

Both of them were recently given jail sentences, and both of them managed to flee the country just before the court’s ruling.

At the same time, in both cases the trials have lagged long enough not to allow prosecutors to keep the defendants in Police custody or even under some form of supervision. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

