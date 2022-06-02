Former Bucharest mayor Oprescu freed on bail in Greece before extradition request decision

A panel of judges from the Athens Court of Appeal decided to release on bail the former mayor of Bucharest, Sorin Oprescu, who is subject of a final jail sentence in Romania, B1tv.ro reported.

He has to pay EUR 5,000 by June 2 and report to the police twice a month.

The former mayor of Bucharest fled to Greece two weeks before receiving his final sentence. He received ten years and eight months in prison for corruption. He was detained in Athens.

The Greek judges are due to decide whether to send him back to Romania. Judges in Athens must decide in 40 days whether or not to send Sorin Oprescu to Romania. The Greek judges refused to extradite Dragos Savulescu and benny Steinmetz, both with final jail sentences in Romania.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

