Two more Romanian companies included in the FTSE Russell indices

The shares of two Romanian companies recently listed at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), real estate developer One United Properties and waterway transport company Transport Trade Services, will be included in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to Emerging Markets - FTSE Global All Cap, respectively FTSE Global Micro Cap, according to the latest quarterly review of the British rating agency, quoted by Bursa.

The ONE and TTS securities will be part of the indices starting with December 20, 2021.

Romania thus consolidates its position in the FTSE Russell indices, having seven companies included in all global supplier indices: Banca Transilvania (banking), Nuclearelectrica (energy), OMV Petrom (energy), TeraPlast (construction materials), One United Properties (real estate), Bittnet 9IT) and Transport Trade Services (waterway transport).

Romania became an emerging secondary market in the FTSE Russell classification in September last year, after four years spent on the monitoring list.

