Romania travel: Cabins and chalets to consider for a weekend getaway or holiday

Favored because of their beautiful surroundings, cabins and chalets offer smaller-sized accommodation in quiet, remote areas, favored by many during the pandemic. From Scandinavian-inspired designs to refurbished traditional houses, guests can find many options for a late-winter trip or longer stays. We have put together some suggestions in the list below.

Prive Nest

Susenii Bârgăului, Bistrița-Năsăud

Located close to Bistrița, this property can host six people in its three large bedrooms. Guests can enjoy the quietness that comes with the remote location, and the beautiful landscapes, in addition to exploring the area by bike or hiking. Bistrița, which is 19 km away, is the northernmost Saxon burg in the country and welcomes visitors to a refurbished old town. More info here.

🏕Prive Nest este o Cabană retrasă, din Transilvania, (sat Susenii Bârgăului, jud. Bistrița-Năsăud) Capacitate:... Posted by Prive Nest on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Panoramic Cabin Stânceni

Stânceni, Mureș

As its name also suggests, this venue is surrounded by beautiful landscapes. It can host up to six people, and offers are available for extended stays for those who also want to work from here. The Toplița ski slope is 10 km away, while the Vatra Dornei resort, known for its skiing facilities and thermal springs, is 44 km away. More info here.

Bună dimineața!❄❄ Panoramic Cabin Stânceni își așteaptă musafirii pentru weekend. Voi unde vă petreceți... Posted by Panoramic Cabin Stânceni - Toplița on Friday, January 15, 2021

Cabana Berg

Paltinei, Someșu Rece, Cluj

This venue can host up to ten people in its four bedrooms and another two sleeping spots in the day area. For guests who decide to spend more time there, various offers and bonuses are available. The Mărișel slope is 17 km away, and outdoor types can try various hiking trails, including to the Bătrâna peak. More info here.

Casa Valea Vinului

Vișeu de Sus, Maramureș

This is a refurbished, 120-year-old wooden cottage in Maramures county. Those who lodge here can enjoy the views of the Wine Valley and Rodnei Mountains and a quiet setting to recharge. It can host two people. More info here.

La Noi la Munte

Mătișești, Horea, Alba

This is the project of an artist couple who restored an authentic house in the Apuseni Mountains. The refurbished cottage offers a small apartment with two double bedrooms and a double-bed room up in the attic, with panoramic views of the surroundings. Another venue, La Cabana Noua, can host two plus one. In the vicinity, guests can find the Scărișoara cave, home to the Scărișoara glacier, the Vartop-Arieseni ski slopes or hike to the Bihor peak, among many others. More info here.

In asteptarea oaspetilor dragi de revelion 🥰 Posted by La noi la munte on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

TripSylvania Tiny House

Șirnea, Fundata, Brașov

This tiny house in Fundata, in the Bucegi Mountains, can host two people. Guests can take in the views through the large window in the living area, overlooking the mountains and the village, or gaze at the stars through the skylight above the bed in the tiny loft. More info here.

First snow of the year at Tripsylvania Tiny House, your cozy tiny getaway for this winter❄️🌨☃️💙 #firstsnowoftheyear #cozyvibes #tripsylvaniatinyhouse #mostwonderfultimeoftheyear Posted by TripSylvania Tiny House on Saturday, October 31, 2020

Alpine Lodge

Azuga, Prahova

Popular with couples, this one-bedroom chalet sits on the bank of the Azuga river, close to the Sorica ski slope. Brașov is 22 km away, and Sinaia 11 km away. More here.

On Top Chalet

Simon, Bran, Brașov

This chalet is available for rent in full and can host up to 12 people in six double-bed rooms. It is remote enough from other accommodation options to offer a quiet, separated space but close enough for a range of dining, entertainment, and outdoor exploring options. More info here.

Se pare că primavara s-a oprit la ușă și iarna nu vrea să plece, transformând dealurile într-o lume de poveste ❄️ #hailamunte #cazariinedite #perfectview #Bran #Brasov #cazarelamunte Posted by On Top Chalet on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Zestrea Sofiei

Râmeț, Alba

This wooden cabin at the edge of a forest in Râmeț, in Alba county, can host up to six people. The ground floor is an open space, with the bedroom located upstairs. Those who plan to explore the surroundings can reach the Huda lui Papară cave or the Ponor and Râmeț monasteries. More info here.

Tinovo

Dornișoara, Suceava

Another spot to leave the city crowds behind and escape in the middle of nature, this chalet comes with a Nordic feel. It is located only a few kilometers away from Tinovul Mare, a peat bog reserve. The property can accommodate eight to ten people in its four bedrooms and also has a sauna. Vatra Dornei is some 26 km away, and Bistrița 46 km away. More info here.

În această dimineață ne-am trezit cu un strat de 10cm de zăpadă! ❄️🥶⛄ E un peisaj de poveste!👌 #winter #snow #nature... Posted by Tinovo on Saturday, December 26, 2020

Please check the availability of accommodation with every location.

Current restrictions & recommendations

Romania extended the state of alert in mid-March, keeping previously-introduced measures in place, including the night-time curfew that now starts at 22:00 and is in place until 5:00 and the requirement to wear a mask in public venues.

Depending on the epidemiological situation in every locality, additional zonal or local measures can apply. When making travel plans, specialists advise on taking into account the coronavirus situation in the considered destination and the risk for severe illness of everyone traveling. The prefectures (prefectură) in every county publish updates on the Covid-19 incidence rate by locality, while the overall county incidence rate is published daily in the report on the number of cases issued by the Strategic Communications Group (available here).

When traveling, the usual prevention measures apply: wearing a mask, maintaining a safe distance, avoiding contact with anyone ill, and washing or disinfecting hands often. Avoiding crowded times when using public transport is also advised. Travelers can also check with every facility the Covid-19 prevention measures they implemented.

(Photo: BY | Dreamstime.com)

