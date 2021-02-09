Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:18
Business

Romanian banks extend slightly more new loans in 2020

09 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian banks extended loans totaling RON 84 billion (EUR 17.5 bln) to the non-government sector in 2020, slightly more than in 2019, according to an analysis compiled by dreptullabanking.ro.

The loans denominated in local currency accounted for 81.7% of the total, the loans denominated in euro accounted for 15%, and the rest of the loans were denominated in US dollars.

Thus, almost a third of the non-government credit portfolio outstanding at the end of 2020 was formed by new loans contracted during last year.

This situation is explained by the short maturity of some loans (under one year), particularly in the corporate sector.

Lending was boosted by the companies segment, with a share of 57.7% in total new loans granted in 2020. Individuals contracted new loans amounting to RON 35.45 bln (EUR 7.4 bln), 42.3% of the total new loans.

The distribution by currencies shows that the population contracted virtually only loans denominated in local currency (98.4%), which diminishes exposure to foreign exchange risk.

The companies contracted loans worth RON 48.45 bln (EUR 10.0 bln), the lending activity being supported by the guarantees extended by the Government.

The companies mainly contracted new loans in local currency (70%), but the foreign currency loans still accounted for some 30%.  

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:18
Business

Romanian banks extend slightly more new loans in 2020

09 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian banks extended loans totaling RON 84 billion (EUR 17.5 bln) to the non-government sector in 2020, slightly more than in 2019, according to an analysis compiled by dreptullabanking.ro.

The loans denominated in local currency accounted for 81.7% of the total, the loans denominated in euro accounted for 15%, and the rest of the loans were denominated in US dollars.

Thus, almost a third of the non-government credit portfolio outstanding at the end of 2020 was formed by new loans contracted during last year.

This situation is explained by the short maturity of some loans (under one year), particularly in the corporate sector.

Lending was boosted by the companies segment, with a share of 57.7% in total new loans granted in 2020. Individuals contracted new loans amounting to RON 35.45 bln (EUR 7.4 bln), 42.3% of the total new loans.

The distribution by currencies shows that the population contracted virtually only loans denominated in local currency (98.4%), which diminishes exposure to foreign exchange risk.

The companies contracted loans worth RON 48.45 bln (EUR 10.0 bln), the lending activity being supported by the guarantees extended by the Government.

The companies mainly contracted new loans in local currency (70%), but the foreign currency loans still accounted for some 30%.  

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic