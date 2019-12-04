Deep Purple return to Romania for Cluj-Napoca show

Legendary English rock band Deep Purple will play again in Romania, this time in Cluj-Napoca. The concert is scheduled for December 10 and will take place at the city’s Sala Polivalenta.

Singer Ian Gillan (vocals), Ian Paice (drums) and Roger Glover (bass) will be joined on the stage in Cluj by Steve Morse (guitars) and Don Airey (keyboards), local Mediafax reported.

Deep Purple is one of the most famous rock bands in the world. They are considered to be among the pioneers of hard rock and heavy metal, although their style has changed over the years. Successful albums such as "In Rock" (1970), "Machine Head" (1972), "Made In Japan" (1973), and songs such as "Smoke On The Water,” "Child In Time" and "Soldier Of Fortune" have propelled the band into the top of ticket and album sales.

Deep Purple performed in Romania before, in 2014 and 2017, in Bucharest.

Tickets for the Cluj-Napoca concert in December cost between RON 130 and RON 400 and can be purchased online at Eventim.ro or from locations in the Eventim network (Germanos and Vodafone stores, Humanitas, Diverta and Carturesti bookshops, and Carrefour stores).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)