German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to expand presence in Romania

Rheinmetall is expanding both its presence in Romania and its status as a manufacturer and service provider for the Romanian armed forces, according to a statement from the company. The new facilities will focus on the local production of ammunition and Lynx infantry fighting vehicles.

The expansion initiative focuses on local production of the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle at Rheinmetall Automecanica, with a robust supply chain and reduced dependence on external suppliers. Moreover, Rheinmetall Munitions Romania will produce medium-caliber ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles and air defense, while the Victoria Explosive Powder Factory will produce the propellants, for which Rheinmetall provides expertise and technology.

At the same time, the Rheinmetall Excellence Center in Romania is to ensure the transfer of critical know-how to the local workforce. Equipped with cutting-edge simulators and comprehensive training programs, the center will provide Romanian employees with practical experience and technical expertise in the operation, maintenance, and development of advanced defense technologies, particularly in relation to the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle.

According to the German company’s press release, “Rheinmetall has founded a comprehensive local production network in Romania, which includes both its own companies in the country and new partnerships with Romanian companies. The technology corporation is thereby expanding both its presence in Romania and its status as a leading manufacturer and service provider for the Romanian armed forces.”

A cornerstone of Rheinmetall’s localization efforts is the cooperation with key Romanian companies, including, among others Uzina Automecanica Moreni, Interactive Software SRL, and MarcTel-SIT, the company says. Last year, Rheinmetall acquired the majority stake in Automecanica Mediaș.

“Rheinmetall’s investment in local production will make a significant contribution to the Romanian economy by creating hundreds of jobs in various sectors, including manufacturing, engineering, and technical services. Cooperation with Romanian companies will also boost local supply chains, create additional business opportunities, and promote industrial growth,” the company says in the conclusions.

Rheinmetall Automecanica SRL, headquartered in Mediaș, Romania, is a manufacturer of special vehicles, equipment for trucks, and trailers for the civil and military market, according to the German armament manufacturer. In addition to repairing logistical vehicles, in the future it will also maintain the chassis of air defense systems for the Romanian armed forces. The company, in which Rheinmetall holds a 72.5% stake through Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, is also represented by a service center in Satu Mare.

(Photo source: Tobias Arhelger | Dreamstime.com)