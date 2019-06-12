Reuters poll: analysts expect 1.5% nominal depreciation of Romania's currency in 2020

Central Europe’s main currencies will struggle to appreciate in the next year, with the Hungarian forint seen sticking near record lows and only the Czech crown expected to see small gains, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Romania’s currency leu (RON) is also expected to lose another 1.5% versus the euro due to concerns over the country’s deficits. The exchange rate would thus reach RON 4.85 per EUR.
Romania’s budget deficit will be around 4.4% of GDP this year while the new Government strives to bring the deficit down to 3%-3.5% of GDP in 2020. The current account deficit is around 5% of GDP and is likely to remain at such levels for the coming years despite the Government’s more optimistic forecast.
Robust use of funds from the European Union budget could help both the budget deficit and the current account deficit.
(Photo source: Shutterstock)
Romania’s National Bank (BNR), which operates a managed-float policy for the local currency (RON), spent under EUR 1...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!