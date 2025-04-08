Macro

Romania’s retail sales figures confirm slower private consumption this year

08 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s retail sales index increased by 1.1% y/y in February, but this was the weakest growth rate since December 2023, while the seasonally-adjusted index (-0.9% m/m) was the lowest in six months, according to the statistics office INS.

Romania’s February retail figures confirm broad expectations for a weaker advance of private consumption this year, dragged down by a slower advance of income across the entire economy (private and budgetary sectors) and growing concerns about future wealth. This trend will perhaps accelerate in Q2 with rising concerns about the impact of the new US trade policies and may further strengthen in H2 with the new fiscal consolidation package (particularly if it includes a VAT rate hike).

Romania’s retail sales have shown no growth trend over the past four months: the annual growth rate has plunged from 11.1% y/y in October to 1.1% y/y in February, while the seasonally and workday adjusted index has stayed within a narrow band – indeed, some 17%-18% above the average level seen in 2021.

The non-food retail sales, showing a buoyant increase during most of 2024 as well as in the previous years as an expression of households’ confidence in their rising incomes, have stagnated for three months (in seasonally adjusted terms) below the peak reached last November. In annual terms, the non-food sales still posted +4.4% y/y growth.

The food sales, seasonally and workday adjusted, have decreased for the fourth consecutive month in February, while the unadjusted food sales index posted -4.1% y/y growth.

The retail car fuel sales, adjusted or unadjusted, dropped in February (-0.6% m/m in adjusted terms) but maintained an annual 3.3% y/y increase that does not reflect a steady upward trend. 

Retail car fuel sales have returned to the levels seen in the first half of 2024 after a plunge in July 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s retail sales figures confirm slower private consumption this year

08 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s retail sales index increased by 1.1% y/y in February, but this was the weakest growth rate since December 2023, while the seasonally-adjusted index (-0.9% m/m) was the lowest in six months, according to the statistics office INS.

Romania’s February retail figures confirm broad expectations for a weaker advance of private consumption this year, dragged down by a slower advance of income across the entire economy (private and budgetary sectors) and growing concerns about future wealth. This trend will perhaps accelerate in Q2 with rising concerns about the impact of the new US trade policies and may further strengthen in H2 with the new fiscal consolidation package (particularly if it includes a VAT rate hike).

Romania’s retail sales have shown no growth trend over the past four months: the annual growth rate has plunged from 11.1% y/y in October to 1.1% y/y in February, while the seasonally and workday adjusted index has stayed within a narrow band – indeed, some 17%-18% above the average level seen in 2021.

The non-food retail sales, showing a buoyant increase during most of 2024 as well as in the previous years as an expression of households’ confidence in their rising incomes, have stagnated for three months (in seasonally adjusted terms) below the peak reached last November. In annual terms, the non-food sales still posted +4.4% y/y growth.

The food sales, seasonally and workday adjusted, have decreased for the fourth consecutive month in February, while the unadjusted food sales index posted -4.1% y/y growth.

The retail car fuel sales, adjusted or unadjusted, dropped in February (-0.6% m/m in adjusted terms) but maintained an annual 3.3% y/y increase that does not reflect a steady upward trend. 

Retail car fuel sales have returned to the levels seen in the first half of 2024 after a plunge in July 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 April 2025
Environment
The Guardian dedicates article to Romania’s centuries-old giant haystacks
08 April 2025
Real Estate
First Handwritten Collection hotel in Romania opens in downtown Bucharest
08 April 2025
Defense
Romanian, Bulgarian defense ministers reaffirm commitment to strengthening NATO’s eastern flank
08 April 2025
Administration
Western Romania: Oradea to build new thermal garden in RON 214 million project financed by EU
08 April 2025
Macro
Romania keeps policy rate at 6.5% in line with expectations
08 April 2025
Energy
BSOG and local partner to build EUR 65 mln biomethane plant in Romania
07 April 2025
Events
Open Streets: Bucharest event turning city’s main arteries into pedestrian areas kicks off this weekend
04 April 2025
Real Estate
Skanska sells office building in Bucharest to fund managed by Hungary's Gránit Asset Management in EUR 52 million deal