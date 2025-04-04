Macro

Romania’s industrial price inflation accelerates to 4.0% y/y in February  

04 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The industrial price inflation in Romania increased to 4.0% y/y in February from -0.3% y/y in January, after the factory-gate prices increased by 3.6% m/m in February, according to data from the statistics office INS.

The driving force behind the unusual acceleration of the industrial price inflation was the 9.9% m/m advance of prices in the energy sector in February, which resulted in a 5.0% y/y rise in the prices of energy inputs. 

A similar effect was seen in the consumer prices, where the natural gas price rose by 9.0% m/m in February as the supplier had to purchase more gas from import at higher prices. The end of energy price regulations for residential and industrial users in mid-2025 will again impact overall consumer and industrial inflation.

The prices of intermediary goods increased by only 0.4% m/m, resulting in a 2.0% y/y annual advance from +1.8% y/y in January.

When it comes to the final goods, the prices of the non-durable consumer goods increased by 5.4% y/y in February, in line with the high annual growth rates in the previous months (5.3% y/y in January). The prices of durable consumer goods are advancing at a slower pace: +2.7% y/y in February.

The capital goods prices felt the impact of the higher energy goods to a larger extent, as they accelerated to +4.1% y/y in February from +3.6% y/y in January.

(Photo: Kanok Sulaiman/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Macro

Romania’s industrial price inflation accelerates to 4.0% y/y in February  

04 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The industrial price inflation in Romania increased to 4.0% y/y in February from -0.3% y/y in January, after the factory-gate prices increased by 3.6% m/m in February, according to data from the statistics office INS.

The driving force behind the unusual acceleration of the industrial price inflation was the 9.9% m/m advance of prices in the energy sector in February, which resulted in a 5.0% y/y rise in the prices of energy inputs. 

A similar effect was seen in the consumer prices, where the natural gas price rose by 9.0% m/m in February as the supplier had to purchase more gas from import at higher prices. The end of energy price regulations for residential and industrial users in mid-2025 will again impact overall consumer and industrial inflation.

The prices of intermediary goods increased by only 0.4% m/m, resulting in a 2.0% y/y annual advance from +1.8% y/y in January.

When it comes to the final goods, the prices of the non-durable consumer goods increased by 5.4% y/y in February, in line with the high annual growth rates in the previous months (5.3% y/y in January). The prices of durable consumer goods are advancing at a slower pace: +2.7% y/y in February.

The capital goods prices felt the impact of the higher energy goods to a larger extent, as they accelerated to +4.1% y/y in February from +3.6% y/y in January.

(Photo: Kanok Sulaiman/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 April 2025
Politics
Romania’s PM says he sent special envoy to Mar-a-Lago to mend diplomatic ties with US
03 April 2025
Defense
Report: Civil protection shelters in Romania in poor state, could only fit 600,000
03 April 2025
Events
Untold organizers announce 'mega-festival' in Bucharest this year
03 April 2025
Macro
Romania preparing aid schemes for companies impacted by new US tariffs
02 April 2025
Justice
Romanian soldiers on parental leave went to Congo as mercenaries, Defense Ministry finds
01 April 2025
People
Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award
01 April 2025
M&A
MidEuropa sells Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria to Finland's Mehiläinen
31 March 2025
Defense
NATO anti-missile shield made Romania safe, interim president says