Romania’s industrial price inflation accelerates to 4.0% y/y in February  

The industrial price inflation in Romania increased to 4.0% y/y in February from -0.3% y/y in January, after the factory-gate prices increased by 3.6% m/m in February, according to data from the statistics office INS.

The driving force behind the unusual acceleration of the industrial price inflation was the 9.9% m/m advance of prices in the energy sector in February, which resulted in a 5.0% y/y rise in the prices of energy inputs.

A similar effect was seen in the consumer prices, where the natural gas price rose by 9.0% m/m in February as the supplier had to purchase more gas from import at higher prices. The end of energy price regulations for residential and industrial users in mid-2025 will again impact overall consumer and industrial inflation.

The prices of intermediary goods increased by only 0.4% m/m, resulting in a 2.0% y/y annual advance from +1.8% y/y in January.

When it comes to the final goods, the prices of the non-durable consumer goods increased by 5.4% y/y in February, in line with the high annual growth rates in the previous months (5.3% y/y in January). The prices of durable consumer goods are advancing at a slower pace: +2.7% y/y in February.

The capital goods prices felt the impact of the higher energy goods to a larger extent, as they accelerated to +4.1% y/y in February from +3.6% y/y in January.

